Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury arrested

Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury has been arrested by detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was arrested from his house at Banani DOHS this afternoon, confirmed DB’s joint commissioner Robiul Hossain Bhuiyan.

He said Shamsher Mobin was arrested on specific allegations.

Shamsher, also a former BNP leader, was barred to travel abroad and sent back from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.