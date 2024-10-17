Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury arrested
Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury has been arrested by detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
He was arrested from his house at Banani DOHS this afternoon, confirmed DB’s joint commissioner Robiul Hossain Bhuiyan.
He said Shamsher Mobin was arrested on specific allegations.
Shamsher, also a former BNP leader, was barred to travel abroad and sent back from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Samsher told Prothom Alo last night that he was supposed to go to Thailand for treatment of his wife. But the couple was not allowed to travel.
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was a vice chairman of BNP before he resigned from the post in 2015. He later joined Bikalpadhara Bangladesh led by former President AQM Badrudduza Chowdhury in 2018.
Before the last general election, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury became chariman of Trinamool BNP in September, 2023. Trinamool BNP got registered with the election commission before the last general election.