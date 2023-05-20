Mayor Ariful Haque decides not to contest in Sylhet city polls

Ending all speculations, Sylhet city corporation mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury has declared he will not contest in the upcoming city polls.
Ariful Haque made the disclosure at a citizen’s rally at Registry ground in Sylhet city on Saturday afternoon.
There was much discussion whether BNP leader Ariful, who was elected mayor for two consecutive terms, will contest the Sylhet City Corporation elections or not.
BNP decided to boycott the upcoming city corporation elections in five cities as the elections are held under the current government. However, there were speculations that Ariful Haque may become an independent candidate, given his huge popularity.
All speculations ended with today’s announcement by Ariful Haque.
Before the rally, Ariful walked to the shrine of Shahjalal (R) from his home. Leaders of BNP and associate bodies were also seen with him. Ariful reached the rally venue at 3:22pm amid slogans and claps of people who attended the rally. The attendees were chanting slogans ‘we want to see Ariful Haque Choudhury as mayor again’.
Later he made disclosure about not participating the polls.
The polls to Sylhet city corporation would be held on 21 June. The deadline for nomination submission is on 21 May and withdrawal on 1 June.