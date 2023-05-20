Mayor Ariful Haque decides not to contest in Sylhet city polls

There was much discussion whether BNP leader Ariful, who was elected mayor for two consecutive terms, will contest the Sylhet City Corporation elections or not.

BNP decided to boycott the upcoming city corporation elections in five cities as the elections are held under the current government. However, there were speculations that Ariful Haque may become an independent candidate, given his huge popularity.

All speculations ended with today’s announcement by Ariful Haque.