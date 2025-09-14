Government urged to take strong role in holding elections in February

The 13th national parliamentary election must be held in the first half of February. To ensure this, the government must take a strong role. If the election is not held by February, there are fears of not only internal instability but also risks to national security.

This concern was raised yesterday, Saturday, at a roundtable discussion titled “The Path to Political Consensus for the Election” organised by Prothom Alo at its Karwan Bazar office. Representatives of the National Consensus Commission, various political parties, and civil society took part.

Highlighting that a personality-driven authoritarian regime had taken root in the country, National Consensus Commission Vice-President Professor Ali Riaz said the upcoming election must ensure structural reforms of the state. Without agreement on these changes, the election will not bring about any fundamental transformation.

Ali Riaz outlined three possible paths: first, political parties must fulfill the preconditions for the election; second, the government must take a firm stance; third, do nothing about reforms or elections and simply wait for February to arrive. But what happens afterward, he does not wish to say, he added, warning that failure to hold elections in February would endanger both stability and national security.