GM Quader should clarify who put pressure on them to contest elections: Quader

Alleging that the BNP has friendship with Pakistan, Quader said though Pakistan can see Bangladesh progress, the BNP can’t do so.

He said once Pakistan considered Bangladesh as its burden but now they feel ashamed looking at Bangladesh.

In response to a comment of Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader that there was pressure on the party to take part in the 12th parliamentary elections, the AL general secretary said Jatiya Party was born down the barrel of a gun and it was not born in a democratic way.

Quader further stated that 42 per cent people cast their votes in the elections and there was no incident of killing on the day of voting.

“We didn’t feel any pressure here,” he said.