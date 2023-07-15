US wants effective measures to ensure fair elections

Apart from holding talks with the top echelons of the government, the US delegation also met with rights activists, labour organisations and representatives of ethnic minorities on the last day of the visit on Thursday.

In the meetings, the US delegation inquired about the capabilities of the relevant state agencies in holding a fair general election. The US delegation also tried to understand whether a new organisation or a reform was needed to make all the relevant government organisations fully capable, several sources present in these meetings, told Prothom Alo.

Bangladesh Centre For Governance Studies (CGS) executive director Zillur Rahman said while evaluating the state organisations relevant to the election in the meeting with the US delegation said, "The Election Commission hasn’t come to this point overnight. All the flaws that are coming up now are results of political interventions over a long time. Therefore, it is not possible to hold a fair and free election without reform of these organisations. And without that, it will not be possible to sort out the other problems of the country either."