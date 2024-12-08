Police bar 3 BNP bodies’ march towards Indian high commission

Police barred the march towards Indian High Commission organised by three affiliated bodies of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the capital’s Rampura area on Sunday.

Later, representatives of the three organisations submitted a memorandum to the high commission.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jatiotabadi Jubodal, and Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal organised the march to protest the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agaartala, India, and the provocative propaganda against Bangladesh.