Khagrachhari violence: Anu Muhammad sees Awami League’s “mould” in home adviser’s remarks

Professor Anu Muhammad has sharply criticised the remarks of the Adviser on Home Affairs, Lieutenant General (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who alleged that a vested quarter was attempting to destabilise Khagrachhari, instigated by India or “fascists”.

According to Anu Muhammad, the statement mirrors those made by the then Awami League home minister following the Ramu violence in 2012.

Speaking at a discussion organised at the Shafiqul Kabir Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Monday afternoon, he said the incident in Khagrachhari was “embarrassing” and part of a wider pattern of communal attacks in Bangladesh since 2012.