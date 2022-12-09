Politics in this country won't run on advice of foreigners: Sheikh Selim

He said that the elections in Bangladesh would be held in accordance to the constitution. No elections would be held outside of this. The presidium member requested that foreigners not poke their nose in Bangladesh's politics. He said, Bangladesh does not interfere in the issues of foreign countries. So much happens in other countries. There was so much trouble during the US elections. Bangladesh did not interfere.

Sheikh Selim said, "They (the foreigners) are motivated towards one side. They issue statements before any incident happens." He said, the police were attacked, they were injured and this was shown on television. But they (the foreigners) had nothing to say about that. From the statements they made it seems as if Awami League is completely destroying democracy.