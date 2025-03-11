NCP
Don’t engage in politics of delaying justice and reforms, Nahid Islam to political parties
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has urged political parties not to engage in the politics of delaying justice and reforms. Addressing the political parties, he stated, “We are being accused of engaging in the politics of postponing elections. Let me make it very clear, do not engage in the politics of delaying justice and reforms. We will assist you in conducting the elections.”
The NCP organised Monday evening an iftar party at Suhrawardy Uddyan in the city with the families of the July-August mass uprising martyred and injured.
Prior to iftar, in a brief discussion, the NCP convener Nahid Islam called upon the interim government to promptly announce a roadmap for justice and reforms.
He emphasised the necessity of an immediate and explicit roadmap outlining the timeframe and the processes through which visible justice proceedings and the implementation of reforms will take place.
Various political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, have been demanding an election roadmap from the interim government immediately.
Meanwhile, several political parties seek urgent electoral reforms before holding the elections. Some parties, indirectly referring to the NCP, have alleged that the party is making various statements to delay the election.
At the iftar gathering, Nahid Islam stated, “We are not opposed to elections, in fact, we have formed a political party precisely to participate in the election. We are advocating for justice, reforms and elections. Regarding the elections, we have proposed a constituent assembly election, as the fascist constitution was rendered ineffective and failed through the July mass uprising. Therefore, by granting constitutional recognition to the July mass uprising, we shall bestow upon this nation a new constitution, Insha’Allah.”
Nahid Islam further said, “We shall hold strict accountability regarding the extent to which we achieved justice and reforms. If political parties are in such a hurry for elections, they must also be held accountable when they seek votes. We do not wish to depend on anyone for the realisation of the aspirations of the July mass uprising.”
Indicating the killings and repression during the July mass uprising, Nahid Islam questioned, “If another government assumes power without ensuring justice, what guarantee is there that the Awami League will not be rehabilitated once again in Bangladesh? Therefore, Bangladesh’s political parties and government must make it unequivocally clear what resolution will be reached regarding the Awami League.”
‘No election before justice’
Some of those injured in the uprising attended the iftar party using crutches, while some others arrived in wheelchairs. Family members of the martyrs also joined the programme, with several of them delivering speeches.
Shahina Begum, grieving mother of Sajjad Hossain Sajal, who was martyred in Ashulia, Dhaka, on 5 August, tearfully stated, “Why was my child killed? Until I receive an answer, no election will take place in Bangladesh.”
Naoshar Ali, the father of Jabir Ibrahim, a child martyred in Uttara during the July uprising, firmly asserted, “Justice for the killings and attacks must come first. There will be no election before justice is served. Justice must precede reforms. If reforms are not carried out, another 2024-like event may be on the horizon.”
At the event, NCP’s member secretary, Akhter Hossain, declared, “Sheikh Hasina, who ordered all the killings during the July uprising, continues to conspire against Bangladesh while residing in India. She must be brought back to the country and placed on trial without delay. If bringing her back is not possible, her crimes against humanity must be prosecuted at the international level.”
Nasiruddin Patwary, the chief coordinator of the NCP, called upon all citizens of Bangladesh to remain united on the issue of justice and reforms.
He emphasised that through collective consensus the Awami League must also be brought to trial without delay.
Tasnim Zara, senior joint convener of the NCP stated, “Such immense sacrifice and struggle are not merely for a change in ruler; rather to transform the system of governance so that it serves the interests of the common people.”
She further assured that a special team from the NCP would maintain continuous contact with the families of the martyrs and the injured.
The event was moderated by Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser (northern region) of the NCP.
Before the discussion began, several family members of the martyrs spoke with Nahid Islam, during which some of them became emotional and broke into tears.