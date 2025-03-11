Don’t engage in politics of delaying justice and reforms, Nahid Islam to political parties

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has urged political parties not to engage in the politics of delaying justice and reforms. Addressing the political parties, he stated, “We are being accused of engaging in the politics of postponing elections. Let me make it very clear, do not engage in the politics of delaying justice and reforms. We will assist you in conducting the elections.”

The NCP organised Monday evening an iftar party at Suhrawardy Uddyan in the city with the families of the July-August mass uprising martyred and injured.

Prior to iftar, in a brief discussion, the NCP convener Nahid Islam called upon the interim government to promptly announce a roadmap for justice and reforms.