Morning news highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk

1

Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, millions in need of aid

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless

2

Tortured CMCH student Sakib would run family with tuition money

A section BCL men allegedly beat up Sakib, 22, and Zahid Hossain alias Wakil, 22, both students of fourth year of DMCH, from Wednesday night to Thursday evening

3

Humanitarian assistance package from Bangladesh reaches Syria

Bangladesh, as part of its commitment to global peace, sent the humanitarian assistance by a special flight of Bangladesh Air Force to disaster-afflicted community and to express solidarity with the earthquake-affected people of Syria

4

‘Don’t try to concoct a story over Sagar-Runi murder’

The journalist community has expressed deep resentment over the authorities’ failure to investigate the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi in 11 years

5

'Other than Adani, no one ever filed a case'

