ICT seeks Interpol red notices against Quader, Kamal, 8 others

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today sent necessary documents to Ministry of Home Affairs, initiating the process to request INTERPOL red notices against 10 individuals including Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in connection with crimes against humanity case filed over July-August mass uprising.

The eight other accused, against whom INTERPOL red notice has been sought are- former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, former information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, former textile and jute minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor, Taposh, former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, former state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad A Arafat, and Tarique Siddique, former defence adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.