ICT seeks Interpol red notices against Quader, Kamal, 8 others
The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today sent necessary documents to Ministry of Home Affairs, initiating the process to request INTERPOL red notices against 10 individuals including Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in connection with crimes against humanity case filed over July-August mass uprising.
The eight other accused, against whom INTERPOL red notice has been sought are- former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, former information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, former textile and jute minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor, Taposh, former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, former state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad A Arafat, and Tarique Siddique, former defence adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
"The legal process begins with our documents submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry will then instruct the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to coordinate with INTERPOL for red notice issuance," ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam explained during a view exchange with tribunal reporters.
The chief prosecutor confirmed that the necessary documents in this regard, were sent earlier today.
Earlier on 10 November, 2024, the government sent a letter to the INTERPOL seeking red notice against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to facilitate her arrest and repatriation for 'orchestrating the killings and genocides committed during the student-led mass-uprising in July and August', Tajul told newsmen.