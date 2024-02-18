Eight BCL men identified with machetes

Khaled Masud, a postgraduate student of Chittagong University’s (CU) law department, was once known on the campus as a close aide of Rejaul Haque, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the university.

Taking the advantage, he secured the post of legal affairs secretary in the plenary committee of the BCL’s CU unit on 31 July 2022.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Khaled Masud declared Rejaul unwanted on the campus soon after assuming the position and shifted his allegiance to Mirza Khabir, former vice president of CU BCL and chief of a subgroup called Choose Friends with Care (CFC).

Now, Khaled Masud often appears with a machete on the frontline of the CFC subgroup whenever any clash erupts on the campus. He was expelled from the university two times – in October 2021 and June 2023 – for his involvement in a clash and an attack on a journalist.