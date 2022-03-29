Prothom Alo at the top with 5 million readers

According to the National Media Survey 2021, of the 15 year old and above persons in the country, 83.6 per cent regularly watch television. And the use of internet is spreading rapidly. Presently 47 per cent of the people in the country regularly use the internet. And 13 per cent listen to the radio.

Kantar’s managing director in Bangladesh, ANM Ziaur Rahman, told Prothom Alo the survey was conducted through the Multistage Stratified Cluster Method. The sample cities of the survey were selected in consideration of higher population density and use of media, but an adequate number of persons in rural areas were also surveyed in scientific methods. The participation of men and women in the survey was equal. The survey was conducted in 184 areas of all divisional towns and selected municipal areas and villages of the country. There were 1650 data collection centres.

Advertisement market analysts feel that the present media reach is very complex and multifaceted. It is extremely difficult to understand which media the people will use, when they will turn to what media. In this age, people’s preferences and needs have all divided up according to their individual needs. That is why it is very difficult for an advertising firm or the marketing department of a large company to understand the multifaceted consumers.

Gray Advertising Bangladesh Limited’s managing partner and country head Syed Gausul Alam Shaon, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “How will we work unless we understand the consumers? It is impossible for any individual organisation to understand this alone. And that is exactly where the National Media Survey is required.”

He said, “The National Media Survey brings us the answer to our many questions about consumers, market and media. The importance of this survey to Gray’s strategy and media department is unimaginable. And from experience I can say, the National Media Survey data is extremely honest and reliable.”