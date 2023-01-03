Dhaka-Tokyo relations to reach new heights, hopes Shahriar Alam

Highlighting Japan’s cooperation in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Monday hoped that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan would reach new heights, reports news agency UNB.

During the meeting with newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Iwama Kiminori, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the state minister thanked the government of Japan for providing technical and financial support for the implementation of the metro rail project.