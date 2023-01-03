Dhaka-Tokyo relations to reach new heights, hopes Shahriar Alam

Ambassador Iwama sought the cooperation of the state minister for foreign affairs in fulfilling his duties.
Welcoming the new ambassador of Japan, the state minister said that Japan is Bangladesh’s single largest bilateral development partner and an important country for trade and investment.
During the meeting, both sides cordially exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, including Japanese development assistance, human resources development, Rohingya repatriation, and cooperation in different multilateral fora.
The state minister appreciated Japan’s continued support for repatriation of Rohingyas and expressed hope that Japan would continue to extend its support towards the early repatriation of the Rohingyas for the sake of peace and stability in the region.
Shahriar Alam also wished ambassador Iwama successful tenure in Bangladesh and assured him of full cooperation in discharging his duties.