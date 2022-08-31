Home Minister, IGP reach New York to join UNCOPS

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN) received the home minister in New York.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed will also join the Summit.

UNCOPS 2022 will bring together ministers, chiefs of police, and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organisations to UN headquarters to discuss how the UN and member states can work together to enhance global security, address cross-border threats, and strengthen the performance of police who serve in UN peace operations.

This event will also feature the UN Policewoman of the Year Award.