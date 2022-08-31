Bangladesh

Home Minister, IGP reach New York to join UNCOPS

Prothom Alo English Desk
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan leads the Bangladesh delegation at UNCOPS
Bangladesh delegation led by home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has reached New York to join the UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) to be held at the UN headquarters from 31 August to 1 September, reports UNB.

As a top troop and police-providing country, Bangladesh is looking forward to contributing to reinforcing international peace, security and development architecture.

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN) received the home minister in New York.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed will also join the Summit.

UNCOPS 2022 will bring together ministers, chiefs of police, and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organisations to UN headquarters to discuss how the UN and member states can work together to enhance global security, address cross-border threats, and strengthen the performance of police who serve in UN peace operations.

This event will also feature the UN Policewoman of the Year Award.

