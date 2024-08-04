Mobile internet, Facebook, WhatsApp suspended in Bangladesh

Clashes at Uttara, fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
A clash broke out between the protesters and the police and the ruling party men at Azampur of Uttara in Dhaka around 12:00 pm.
When the protesters took position on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, former ruling party lawmaker Habib Hasan was addressing a gathering at Azampur. At one stage, the protesters chased away the ruling party men and blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.
Later, both sides engaged in clashes and spells of chase and counter-chase. A fire was set on the highway.
The protesters are now in the BNS-Azampur stretch on the highway, while vehicular movement has been suspended.
13 receive treatment at DMCH
At least 13 people have so far came to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, after being injuries in clashes at different spots across the capital. Some of them were found with bullet wounds.
Most of them came to the hospital from Shahbagh, Shanir Akhra, and Naya Bazar areas of the city.
Mobile internet suspended
In the face of widespread clashes across the country, the authorities have suspended mobile internet service across the country.
Clash erupts in New Market area of Chattogram
A clash has broken out between protesters and a combined force of the police, Chhatra League, and Jubo League in the New Market area of Chattogram city.
A large number of students took positions there in the morning and were protesting peacefully. The situation escalated around 11:30 am when leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League carried out an attack on the protesters from the City College area.
Later, the police joined the attack and fired tear gas shells at the students around 12:00 pm. They also exploded sound grenades to disperse the protesters.
Awami League and its sub-ordinate organisations are scheduled to hold a programme at the same place around 1:00 pm.
Highway blocked in Gazipur, Awami League office set ablaze
Students are gathering at various spots in Gazipur as part of the non-cooperation movement. Around 10:30 am, hundreds of students marched from Shafipur Bazar in Kaliakair Upazila to the Chandra Trimor area and blocked the highway.
Tensions escalated there when Awami League leaders and activists gathered in front of the Chandra upazila office of Awami League. At one point, the office was set on fire, while the police box at Chandra Trimor area was vandalised.
Factories vandalised in Narayanganj, workers placed on leave
The agitators vandalised at least three garment factories in the Kayempur area of Narayanganj around 9 am. The situation turned so hostile that the authorities had to announce leave for workers of all factories in the area.
According to witnesses, when the demonstrators moved to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial city around 11:00 am, the owners announced leave for all the workers.
Mohammad Hatem, the executive president of BKMEA, told Prothom Alo that some outsiders first attacked the EuroTex factory in the morning and forced all the workers to get out. Later, a section of workers joined the demonstrations.
“As the situation continued to deteriorate, we announced leave for workers of all factories in the BSCIC,” he said, adding there are around 250,000 workers in the industrial city.
Responding to another query, he revealed that they sought help from the police, but did not get adequate response. It prompted them to announce the leave.
Demonstration in Joypurhat town
Protesters brought out a procession from the Natunhat area of Joypurhat district town around 11:00 am. They marched to Zero Point and took a position there.
Until the filing of this report, they were chanting various slogans in favor of their one-point demand for the government's resignation. Members of law enforcement agencies were seen maintaining a cautious stance at a distance.
Police van torched before CMM court in Dhaka
The non-cooperation movement is underway with a one-point demand for the government’s resignation. A police van was set on fire in front of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court.
Two shot dead in Munshiganj
There have been clashes between the protesting students and a combined force of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League. At least two people have been shot dead, while more than 50 people sustained injuries.
There were phases of clashes between two sides in the Super Market area of Munshiganj from 9:45 am to 11:45 am.
Protesters chase away AL men from Shahbagh, massive vandalism
Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in the capital’s Shahbagh area, equipped with sticks.
They went there with processions from the Old Dhaka area around 10:30 am, when leaders and activists of Awami League were chanting pro-government slogans in front of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
The demonstrators, at one stage, chased the Awami League men and pushed them inside the hospital, leading to clashes between two sides.
Until the filing of this report around 11:00 am, clashes were underway there. The Awami League men were hurling brick-chips from the hospital. Some vehicles were also vandalised there.
Dhaka sees low traffic movement
The usual hustle and bustle have noticeably been absent in the capital city Sunday morning, with a minimal number of private vehicles, and a limited number of office-goers out on the roads.
Despite being the week’s first working day, no significant presence of public transport was seen on the roads.
A female serviceholder, who resides in the Mirpur DOHS area, said on the condition of anonymity that he decided not to attend the office today as various campaigns developed a sense of fear in her over the night.
On a typical Sunday, the city roads get congested with heavy traffic and rush of office-goers.
During spot visits between 7:30 am and 10:00 am, all the major points of the city, including Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Uttara, Mohakhali, Gulshan, Tejgaon, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Kalyanpur, and Shyamoli, were found with noticeably low traffic.
A few private cars, motorcycles, and rickshaws were found on the roads, but the presence of buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and microbuses was sparse. Commuters were seen waiting at bus stops for extended periods, with some resorting to walking or taking rickshaws to reach their destinations.
Demand for govt's resignation, call for non-cooperation
The Students Against Discrimination announced a one-point demand for the government's resignation.
Nahid Islam, coordinator of the student platform that led the quota reform protests, made the announcement from a mass gathering at the central Shaheed Minar on the Dhaka University campus on Saturday.
He announced through the megaphone, “We have reached a decision about a one-point demand, to ensure safety of human life and establish justice in society. The demand is the downfall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the incumbent government as well as abolition of the fascism.”