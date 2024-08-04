Mobile internet, Facebook, WhatsApp suspended in Bangladesh

A clash broke out between the protesters and the police and the ruling party men at Azampur of Uttara in Dhaka around 12:00 pm.

When the protesters took position on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, former ruling party lawmaker Habib Hasan was addressing a gathering at Azampur. At one stage, the protesters chased away the ruling party men and blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Later, both sides engaged in clashes and spells of chase and counter-chase. A fire was set on the highway.

The protesters are now in the BNS-Azampur stretch on the highway, while vehicular movement has been suspended.