Public Health Institute director served show-cause notice

The health and family welfare ministry and Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday served show-cause notices to the Public Health Institute director who directed the men of the institute to wear their pants above the ankle and women to wear hijab.
Earlier, Public Health Institute director Muhammad Abdur Rahim issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.
According to the notice, during office hours, all officers and employees of the Institute of Public Health must keep their mobile phones turned off or the ringers silenced.
The men of the institute must wear their pants above the ankle and women must wear hijab, reaching below the ankle and they must maintain purdah.
In the afternoon, the health ministry said the notice on dress by the IPH director drew the attention of the health minister.
He asked the health secretary and the director general of DGHS to take immediate steps.
Following the minister's order, the ministry and DGHS sent show-cause notices to the director of IPH.
The update of the issue can be known on 1 November.