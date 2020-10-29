Public Health Institute director served show-cause notice

The health and family welfare ministry and Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday served show-cause notices to the Public Health Institute director who directed the men of the institute to wear their pants above the ankle and women to wear hijab.

Earlier, Public Health Institute director Muhammad Abdur Rahim issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the notice, during office hours, all officers and employees of the Institute of Public Health must keep their mobile phones turned off or the ringers silenced.

The men of the institute must wear their pants above the ankle and women must wear hijab, reaching below the ankle and they must maintain purdah.