Puja Udjapan Parishad condemns foreign minister’s statement

The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, in a statement on Saturday said, in a programme of BBC on 28 October the foreign minister mentioned that two persons of the Hindu community died in the communal violence centering Durga Puja, which is not true. In the language of the foreign minister, sanyasi Pranta Das had drowned and died, but actually he was hacked and thrown into the pond. Another person, Jatan Saha, was hacked to death when the miscreants attacked the puja mandap.

The Parishad, in its statement, further said in another puja mandap Dilip Das sustained injuries when the miscreants threw bricks at him and he died while undergoing medical treatment. Besides, Adhir Saha, 80, died out of fear when the attack was carried out at Kalibari in Kapuriapatti of Cumilla and Manik Saha, 40, died of a heart attack during the attacks on temples and houses in Hajiganj, Chandpur.