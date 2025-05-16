BGB, people jointly foil BSF’s latest push-in attempt

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) members tried in the small hours on Friday to push-in a number of people into Bangladesh through Bijoynagar upazila border in Brahmanbaria, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said.

The BSF attempt, however, failed as the BGB-25 battalion (Sarail) members and local Bangladeshis were vigilant along the Bangladesh-India border in Nolgaria and Noabadi areas, the border guard added.

The BGB battalion commander Lt. Col. Jabbar Ahmed confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Since tension prevails in the bordering area, the BGB boosted its patrolling there.