Khaleda Zia may return home on Sunday if air ambulance available

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to return to Bangladesh from London on Sunday or Monday, depending on the availability of a special air ambulance. Efforts are underway to arrange the air ambulance, and if successful, she will return on 4 May (Sunday). Otherwise, she may fly back on a scheduled Bangladesh Biman flight the following day.

Khaleda Zia’s private secretary, ABM Abdus Sattar, told Prothom Alo on Thursday night, “If an air ambulance is available, Madam (Khaleda Zia) will return on 4 May. However, one has not been arranged yet. We are still trying. If unsuccessful, she will return on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.”