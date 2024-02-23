Bangladesh, US want to advance relations

Although there is a difference of opinion between Bangladesh and the US over the 12th national parliament elections, both countries are keen to advance their relations. US president Joe Biden wrote to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing his will to advance relations between the two countries. As a part of this, a top-level delegation from the US is coming to Dhaka next Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, the US told Bangladesh last October that exchange of visits at different levels between the two countries will start after the elections. As part of the process, the US delegation will visit Bangladesh after the government took over.

Despite statements from the US Department of State on a regular basis, Bangladesh has taken the letter from the US president seriously. The government feels that the US is not putting forward the issues regarding the general elections in Bangladesh after Awami League came to power for the fourth consecutive term. They think the visit of the top level US delegation is a reflection of the ‘post-election understanding’ between the two countries.