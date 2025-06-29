Preliminary probes to clear trumped up case accused: Asif Nazrul

The law adviser further said, “We expect that our police administration and judicial administration will work together. In cases where arrests or lawsuits are being misused to make money, the courts can free individuals at the pre-trial stage.”

He hoped that if this initiative is implemented, many innocent people will be spared from harassment.

He said that this would also provide relief from the trade of filing false lawsuits, but this does not mean investigations will be halted. Investigations will continue. If the police later find credible evidence against someone who was previously cleared, that person’s name can be added to the case.