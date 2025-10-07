Crimes Against Humanity
Formal investigation begins against Awami League, IO appointed: ICT chief prosecutor
A formal investigation has begun into allegations of crimes against humanity against the Awami League (currently banned from political activity).
Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed the development at a briefing this afternoon, Tuesday.
Tajul Islam said that an investigation officer has been appointed to carry out the probe into the Awami League as a political party.
He further said the investigation against the Awami League has officially started. An investigation officer has been appointed and will complete the probe as soon as possible. Once the investigation report is received, necessary actions will be taken regarding the party.
A separate trial is already underway at the tribunal against Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of the former Awami League government, over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.