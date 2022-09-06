Dhaka, Delhi sign seven MoUs

Other signed MoUs between National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, India and Supreme Court of Bangladesh.
Two MoUs were signed between the Ministry of Railways of India and Bangladesh Railway for training of Bangladesh railway staff at different training Institutes under the Indian Railway and for collaboration for IT solutions at Bangladesh part.
MoU between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Television was also signed.
Meanwhile, another MoU between two sides was signed for cooperation in the areas of Space Technology.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi witnessed signing of the bilateral instruments after holding bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in India's capital city as the two countries seek enhanced cooperation.
Issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking will get priority during the talks between PM Hasina and her Indian counterpart Modi, officials said.