17,000 fail to reach Malaysia despite getting final clearance

A total of 16,970 workers missed the 31 May deadline to go to Malaysia as they could not either collect air tickets or get the assurance to be received at the airport by their employers.

Before this, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment requested the Malaysian government to extend the deadline for a week, but the latter did not respond. State minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said on Sunday the government has been working on it and the issue will be discussed with the Malaysian ambassador in Dhaka on Wednesday.