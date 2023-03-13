Morning news highlights

Avoid politically-motivated cases, arrest to increase trust: UK state minister tells Dhaka
The UK state minister (Indo-Pacific) of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Sunday advised Dhaka to avoid politically-motivated cases and arrest ahead of the next national election in a bid to increase trust and belief among the country’s political parties.
Refrain from panic-buying as enough food stock for Ramadan: PMO
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Sunday urged the people to refrain from panic buying as the country has enough food stock ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Momen asks UK state minister to take advice if any weakness in democracy
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the United Kingdom can take advice from Bangladesh if they have any weakness in democracy and human rights.
He has also asked the UK not to be worried over the Bangladesh next election slated to be held in December or early next year.
Eight suspects in DBBL money robbery placed on 5-day remand
A Dhaka court on Sunday placed eight arrestees on a five-day remand in connection with snatching Tk 112.5 million of Dutch Bangla bank from a private security agency’s vehicle in Uttara area on Thursday