29 more Myanmar border guards take shelter in Naikhongchhari

The BGB men disarmed them and gave them shelter in the nearby tea garden owned by local resident Nurul Alam. However, there is no information regarding where they have come from as yet. The Jamchhari border area is a remote and nearly inaccessible area, which is some 20 kilometres away from the Naikhongchhari upazila.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Naikhongchhari union parishad chairman Nurul Absar said, the BGP members have been exchanging fire with the members of Arakan Army for the last few days. Failing to contain the Arakan fighters, they resorted to Bangladesh. Several border outposts of the BGP have been damaged in the fight. As a result, the BGP members found themselves isolated at one point.