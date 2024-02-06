Fear grips border villages as shelling continues in Myanmar

The villages along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban are now shrouded with fear amid relentless mortar shelling and gunshots on the other side of the border.

Beola Khatun, a sexagenarian woman of Rahmater Bill area in Palang Khali union in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar, was seen covering her ears with hands to save herself from the cacophony of firings during a spot visit on Tuesday afternoon.

This premises is only half a kilometre away from the Kumarkhali area in Myanmar where intense firings have been going on throughout the last five days. The elderly woman, along with other residents of the locality, found herself entrapped in the throes of war.