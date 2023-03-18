Hero Alam fears arrest or harassment upon return from Dubai

Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam has expressed apprehension that he might be arrested or harassed upon his return to Bangladesh over going to inaugural ceremony of a jewelry shop owned by Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan in Dubai.

Hero Alam is among the sports and film stars who went to open the jewelry shop by Arav, who is a fugitive over murder of a police inspector.

Speaking with Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon, Hero Alam said he fears of being arrested or harassed in the airport upon his return.