Dhaka-Delhi place confidence in cooperation

Ten MoUs signed to expand cooperation in various areas between the two countries. Seven of these are new and three have been renewed. India wants to lend assistance to increase the water flow, ensure protection and management of the river Teesta in Bangladesh. The issue was discussed officially for the first time during the bilateral talks held yesterday, Saturday, between Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. India is eager to extend support in this regard. Bangladesh has welcomed the gesture. In his speech after the bilateral talks, Narendra Modi mentioned the issue, saying at a technical team would shortly visit Bangladesh in this regard.

Speaking at the media briefing after the bilateral meeting between the leaders of the two countries, India’s external affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra said that an expert team has already been formed for the purpose. He said that that this initiative was part of water sharing and management between the two countries.