Dhaka-Delhi place confidence in cooperation
Ten MoUs signed to expand cooperation in various areas between the two countries. Seven of these are new and three have been renewed. India wants to lend assistance to increase the water flow, ensure protection and management of the river Teesta in Bangladesh. The issue was discussed officially for the first time during the bilateral talks held yesterday, Saturday, between Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. India is eager to extend support in this regard. Bangladesh has welcomed the gesture. In his speech after the bilateral talks, Narendra Modi mentioned the issue, saying at a technical team would shortly visit Bangladesh in this regard.
Speaking at the media briefing after the bilateral meeting between the leaders of the two countries, India’s external affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra said that an expert team has already been formed for the purpose. He said that that this initiative was part of water sharing and management between the two countries.
Answering questions at the press briefing following the bilateral talks, Bangladesh’s foreign minister Hassan Mahmud said that like other countries, India too has shown interest in the river Teesta. They have made a proposal. They have spoken about sending a technical team. This is very positive. The technical teams of the two countries will meet and take the matter ahead.
China has already shown interest in the Teesta-related problems within Bangladesh. They made a USD 1 billion project proposal to Bangladesh. China’s ambassador in Bangladesh even visited the Teesta basin. But in consideration of India’s reservations in this regard, Bangladesh neither accepted not rejected the proposal. It has taken a “go-slow” stance in this regard. Under such circumstances, India’s new proposal is significant. Interestingly, this proposal came just before Sheikh Hasina’s scheduled China visit. Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit China next month.
Ten important declarations were made yesterday, Saturday, during the bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House. Other than the protection and management of the river Teesta, the declarations included the introduction of e-medical visa. This will facilitate easy travel of people going to India on medical treatment.
India has said it will open a new deputy high commission in Rangpur, Bangladesh. A new passenger train will be introduced between Rajshahi and Kolkata. A new bus service will run from Chattogram to Kolkata. Vehicles carrying goods will run the Gede-Darsana and Haldibari-Chilahati’s Dalgaon routes. An inland container depot will be set up at Sirajganj with India assistance. With the help of Indian grid, 40MW of electricity will be exported from Nepal to Bangladesh. Talks will commence on a training camp for 350 Bangladeshi police officers and the renewal of the Ganges water treaty.
Other than that, 10 MoUs were signed between the two countries for cooperation in various areas. Seven of these are new. The other three have been renewed. The new MoUs include digital partnership and sustainable green partnership in consideration of the future. There were also MoUs for blue economy cooperation and train connectivity.
After the bilateral talks, both prime minister Sheikh Hasina and prime minister Narendra Modi spoke in their speeches about taking the sturdy relations between the two countries further ahead. The vision statement of a ‘peaceful and prosperous future’ was announced. This declaration will uphold the continued cooperation between the two countries that will help to lead to Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047 and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.
In his speech Narendra Modi said they had discussed furthering defence cooperation. This included manufacturing military hardware as well as modernizing the armed forces. The meeting had discussed a firm stance against terrorism as well as keeping the borders peaceful.
Border killings have always been a sensitive issue for Bangladesh. After the meeting, Bangladesh’s foreign minister Hassan Mahmud said that both countries placed stress of exercising restraint in this regard. He said that Bangladesh had sought India support to join the BRICS bloc. He said that India had taken initiative to introduce a quota for Bangladesh regarding the export of its onions, edible oil, wheat, sugar and other essentials.
Speaking to the media, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India was always alert about the issue of border killings. He said there was no lack of caution, but there were times when BSF were attacked in such a way that they had no alternative but to open fire.
Kwatra said a technical team would be formed to carry out a feasibility study on the Teesta project. He said the two countries had discussed the Rohingya issue and how to raise the matter with Myanmar.
Concerning the recent murder of a Bangladesh member of parliament Anwarul Azim in Kolkata, Vinay Kwatra said the law enforcement agencies of both countries are investigating the matter and regularly exchanging information to this end. India will extend all cooperation to Bangladesh in this connection.
The Indian foreign secretary, commenting on anti-India campaigns in Bangladesh, said such campaigns are unrealistic and the people must realise this. India will continue in its efforts to make the people understand that the relations between the people of the two countries are deep, historic and positive.
The bilateral visits between the two countries are proof that the relations between the two countries are growing deeper. In his X handle yesterday, Saturday, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that from 2019 till date, prime ministers Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi had met and held meetings 10 times. This itself proves the relations between the two countries.
Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Friday one a two-day visit and met with foreign minister S Jaishankar on the same day. Yesterday, Saturday, prime minister Narendra Modi officially received her at the Rashtrapati Bhaban. She was accorded a guard of honour after which she went to pay respects at the Mahatma Gandhi mausoleum in Rajghat. After that the bilateral talks were held at Hyderabad House. In this three-phase meeting, the two ministers also spent some time in exclusive talks, Bangladesh’s foreign minister Hassan Mahmud said.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left for home Saturday night.