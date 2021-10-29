Quad, AUKUS and shifting dynamics in the Indo-Pacific

There have been major strategic initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region in the recent past, but caution must be practiced so that the strategic competitions do not turn into strategic confrontations. Quad and AUKUS are the two initiatives that loom large in the region, coinciding with the growing importance of China. Where do the smaller nations, including Bangladesh, stand in the scenario? What is India’s role, Japan’s role and the stance of the ASEAN members?

These observations and questions were raised at the roundtable ‘Quad and AUKUS: Creating Strategic Ripples in the Indo-Pacific’, held on Thursday at a city hotel. The event was organised jointly by Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) and Dhaka Tribune.