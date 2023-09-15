Should I impose ban anticipating media reports: Chamber judge

Referring to the statement of Syed Sayedul Haque, senior lawyer Ajmalul Hossain said, “An allegation has been brought against S Alam. The issue is still under trial. An issue under trial is being discussed, as if it is a media-trial.”

The court said, “Those (media) against which you sought ban are neither in favour of the suo moto nor in favour of the leave to appeal. How will I impose a ban on anybody who is not affiliated with the case?”

At one point Ajmalul Hossain KC said, “It is mainly needed for The Daily Star.”

The court said, “The Daily Star has published their report. And you have published your narrative through advertisements in newspapers. I don’t see any prima facie to impose a ban on them (media). Have they published anything after imposing the status-quo or not? You have mentioned media trials. But, I don’t see anything that can hamper the trial.”

Referring to the example of several cases, Ajmalul Hossain KC said, "A stay order is being sought so that the public is not misled by news reports. We cannot move to the High Court due to the status-quo. We are seeking it to prevent media trials.”