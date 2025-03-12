ISPR protests false reports on Bangladesh Army by certain Indian media outlets

The Bangladesh Army has noted with deep concern the recent spate of baseless and unfounded reports published by certain Indian media outlets.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) expressed the concerns in a protest note issued on Tuesday night.

The protest note says, “The Bangladesh Army has noted with deep concern the recent spate of baseless and unfounded reports published by certain Indian media outlets, including The Economic Times and The India Today, alleging the possibility of a coup and a breakdown in the command chain within the Bangladesh Army.