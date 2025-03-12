ISPR protests false reports on Bangladesh Army by certain Indian media outlets
The Bangladesh Army has noted with deep concern the recent spate of baseless and unfounded reports published by certain Indian media outlets.
The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) expressed the concerns in a protest note issued on Tuesday night.
The protest note says, “The Bangladesh Army has noted with deep concern the recent spate of baseless and unfounded reports published by certain Indian media outlets, including The Economic Times and The India Today, alleging the possibility of a coup and a breakdown in the command chain within the Bangladesh Army.
These reports are entirely false and appear to be part of a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the stability and reputation of Bangladesh and its armed forces.
“We categorically state that the Bangladesh Army remains strong, united, and fully committed to its constitutional duties under the able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff.
“The command chain is robust, and all members of the Bangladesh Army, including senior generals, are unwavering in their loyalty to the constitution, the chain of command, and the people of Bangladesh.
“Any allegations of disunity or disloyalty within the ranks is entirely fabricated and malicious.
“It is particularly concerning that The Economic Times has repeatedly engaged in such disinformation campaigns. Similar false reports were published by the same outlet on 26 January 2025, just a month prior to these latest stories. This pattern of behaviour raises serious questions about the intent and credibility of these media outlets.
“Furthermore, several online portals and a few sordid and disreputable television channels have also propagated these lies, further amplifying the disinformation campaign.
“Rather than adhering to the principles of responsible journalism, they appear to be acting as tools for spreading misinformation and creating distrust between the Bangladesh Army and the people of Bangladesh.
“We urge these media outlets, particularly those based in India, to adhere to good journalistic practices and refrain from publishing unverified and sensationalist stories. It is expected that they should seek comments and clarifications from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) before publishing such reports. The ISPR is always available to provide accurate and official information regarding the Bangladesh Army.
“The Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation. We call upon all media outlets to act responsibly and refrain from spreading false narratives that only fuel unnecessary tension and confusion.”