Killings of 23 minorities found to have no link with communal violence: CA press wing

The interim government took the claim of the council very seriously and collected a list of the 23 persons, he said, adding that the Chief Adviser’s Office sent the list to the respective police stations asking for the real reasons behind each of the killing and what legal action has been taken, Azad said.

The deputy press secretary stated that the police headquarters provided details about each incident, saying the police were informed of the preliminary reasons behind 22 killing incidents out of 23. The police have taken proper legal action in this regard.

However, he said, no detailed information was found in one of the incidents.

The deputy press secretary said not any single incident out of 22 was found to have any connection with communal violence.

He expressed that seven were related to theft and robbery, while four were related to personal and family disputes, three related to general crimes like rape, excessive drinking of alcohol and quarrel, two related to accidents, two related to enmity over business, one related to a clash, one related to a land dispute, one committed suicide and the exact reason behind one death could not be known yet.