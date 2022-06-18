Rail communication with Sylhet snapped, train routes changed

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 4.00pm on Saturday, Roman Ahmed, assistant station master of Kulaura railway station, said the Sylhet railway station has been flooded due to incessant rain and onrush of water from the upstream.
The rail tracks have been submerged. Therefore, several train services from Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram have been cancelled.
He further said the Dhaka-bound Intercity Parabat Express will run up to Maijgaon railway station instead of Sylhet, Chattogram-bound Intercity Udayan Express will run up to Kulaura station, Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Upaban Express up to Maijgaon station, Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Kalni Express up to Moglabazar station and Sylhet and Chattogram-bound Paharika express will run up to Kulaura railway station.
Beside, Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Surma mail train will run up to Moglabazar railway station.