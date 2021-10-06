Remittance inflow to become normal in 2-3 months: Finance minister

The finance minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of the consecutive fall in inward remittances of the country.
As per the Bangladesh Bank’s statistics, the country received $1871.49 million in July, $1810.10 million in August and $1726.29 in million in September this year.
After the fall in remittance earnings, many analysts apprehend if the downward trend continues, the country’s foreign exchange reserve may witness a decline.
Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh has been witnessing continuous rise in remittance inflow as a result of the various measures, including 2 per cent incentives given by the government to wage earners.
He said the slight fall in remittance inflow is temporary and it will return to normalcy within two months as Bangladesh has long been receiving remittances of $22-23 billion annually.