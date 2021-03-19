Bangladesh

Resolution marking 50th anniv of Bangladesh’s independence introduced in US House

Prothom Alo English Desk
A resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, reports news agency UNB.

The House of Representatives, through the resolution, congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of their independence, hailed the courage of valiant freedom fighters in the struggle for independence and democracy, and lauded the contributions of Bangladesh for hosting Rohingyas fleeing the genocide in Myanmar.

Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York introduced the resolution in the first session of the 117th Congress. The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Three democratic representatives -- Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), Jimmy Gomez (California), and Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory W Meeks (New York) -- have co-sponsored the resolution.

The resolution mentioned that “on 26 March 1971, (Father of the Nation Bangabandhu) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.”

The Congress resolution cited Senator Edward Kennedy’s speech on 14 February 1972, at the University of Dhaka, where he said that “the struggle of the people of Bangladesh… evokes the greatest memories of our past.”

The resolution also highlighted the history of Bangladesh’s long struggle for self-determination, culminating in the War of Independence in 1971, said the Bangladesh Embassy in the US on Friday.

