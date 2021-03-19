Resolution marking 50th anniv of Bangladesh’s independence introduced in US House

A resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, reports news agency UNB.

The House of Representatives, through the resolution, congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of their independence, hailed the courage of valiant freedom fighters in the struggle for independence and democracy, and lauded the contributions of Bangladesh for hosting Rohingyas fleeing the genocide in Myanmar.

Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York introduced the resolution in the first session of the 117th Congress. The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.