Returning to normal life after floods is a challenge

Flood-affected people from Sunamganj said, alongside the government people from all across the country came forward with relief. But, only relief won’t be suffice for moving on with their lives. Now, they require financial aid for rehabilitation.

Not only their homes, people in the haor areas have lost everything starting from crops, to fisheries, poultry and cattle farms. Many have bank loans. These farmers won’t be able to bounce back without the help of government assistance and stimulus.

Taking a loan of Tk 600 thousand from the bank, Mahbubul Alam had set up a fishery and quail farm in Sunamganj Sadar Upazila’s Manoharpur. He still owes the bank Tk 450 thousand. He said, “I have incurred a loss of Tk 1.5 million. The bank is nudging for repaying the loan installments.”