Returning to normal life after floods is a challenge

Flood-affected people from Sunamganj said, alongside the government people from all across the country came forward with relief. But, only relief won’t be suffice for moving on with their lives. Now, they require financial aid for rehabilitation.
Not only their homes, people in the haor areas have lost everything starting from crops, to fisheries, poultry and cattle farms. Many have bank loans. These farmers won’t be able to bounce back without the help of government assistance and stimulus.
Taking a loan of Tk 600 thousand from the bank, Mahbubul Alam had set up a fishery and quail farm in Sunamganj Sadar Upazila’s Manoharpur. He still owes the bank Tk 450 thousand. He said, “I have incurred a loss of Tk 1.5 million. The bank is nudging for repaying the loan installments.”
Flood damages in Sunamganj
According to Sunamganj district administration sources, about 3 million people, 45,288 houses and 2,200 km of road has been damaged by the floods in 11 upazilas of the district. Fish from 25,000 ponds have been washed away.
Rice on more than 8,000 acres of land has been damaged while the grain stored in the silos got washed away. Also 1,700 cows have died and 126 thousand chickens have been lost.
Less relief in rural areas
Under government and non-government initiative, many came forward with relief items. But, lack of coordination was noticed right at the beginning of the relief distribution. As the communication system had been disrupted, most of the relief continued being distributed in Sunamganj town and adjacent areas.
As per district administration’s records, about 300 thousand packets of relief arrived from various non-government sources till 5 July. On behalf of Prothom Alo Trust, relief was distributed among 800 families in different upazilas. Different forces including the army are distributing relief as well. Government relief distribution activities are going on too.
However, some people have complaints regarding the relief distribution. They are saying, some are getting relief again and again while, others are getting less.
Tawfiq Chowdhury, president of Sunamganj district unit of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) told Prothom Alo, the relief distribution activities still lack coordination. Even now, people in the remote areas are receiving less relief, he added.
Slow pace of rehabilitation
Alif Noor, a resident of Dekhar Haor in Manikpur village under Shantinagar upazila of the district. His house got entirely destroyed in the flood. He said, reliefs are arriving so he has not been facing a food crisis. But, he is unable to fix his house due to financial crisis.
District administration sources say, the government has sent a rehabilitation aid of Tk 50 million for repairing people’s houses and building new ones.
Md Jahangir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj informed Prothom Alo that all affected people will be rehabilitated in phases. The ultra-poor are being rehabilitated first. Fertilizers, seeds and pesticides will be distributed among the farmers. Fishery, poultry and cattle farm owners will be getting stimulus too.
Urge for quick return to home and work
The people in the haor regions have survived the initial crisis after receiving relief. Now, they wish to return to their normal life. Suruz Ali, a carpenter from Shariatpur village of Shantiganj upazila said, there is no work available because of the flood. They will be relieved also, once the work of repairing or rebuilding houses has begun.
The flood has threatened people’s occupation too. The cobblers cannot return to work as their shops have been washed up. Losing their boats, the bede (river gypsies) community living in tents, is in distress as well. Farmers and farm owners are worried too. They are waiting for the government stimulus or special loan sto arrive.
Central president of Haor Bachao Anolan, freedom fighter Abu Sufian told Prothom Alo, rehabilitation is essential now. Emergency activities have to prioritise this.