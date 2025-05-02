Tk 260 million wasted on moving Sayedabad terminal to reduce traffic congestion

After extensive discussions to address traffic congestion in the capital, a decision was made to relocate the Sayedabad inter-district bus terminal. The new site was chosen across the Kanchpur Bridge in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

According to the plan, the new terminal was scheduled to open in June last year. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has already spent approximately Tk 260 million on the project.

However, uncertainty now looms over whether the terminal will actually be moved from Sayedabad to Kanchpur.

Following the change in government, the project’s implementation has come to a halt. Work on shifting the terminal has been stalled since 5 August 2023.