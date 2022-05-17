Rice price rises in the peak season

Just as the Boro crop of rice has started arriving in the markets, the price of this staple food grain of the country has gone up. Prices rose by Tk 2 to 5 per kg in the wholesale markets of Dhaka, Kushtia and Naogaon, based on the rice variety.

This has affected the retail market as well. Although retailers are selling the rice they had bought earlier, the prices there have increased by Tk 1 to 2 per kg. The rice bought at higher prices has not reached the retail markets yet.