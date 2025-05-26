Secretariat protest to continue till afternoon, main entrance open

Employees from various ministries and departments are staging demonstrations for the third consecutive day, protesting against the recently approved ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

The agitating employees gathered near the main entrance inside the secretariat premises around 12:30 pm today, Monday. During that time, the gate was closed. It was reopened about half an hour later, around 1:00 pm. The protesting employees moved from the entrance and gathered in a scattered way across the secretariat premises.

Earlier around 11:00 am, employees from different ministries, carrying out separate processions, gathered at Badamtola on the secretariat premises as per their pre-announced programme.