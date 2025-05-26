Public Service Ordinance
Secretariat protest to continue till afternoon, main entrance open
Employees from various ministries and departments are staging demonstrations for the third consecutive day, protesting against the recently approved ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.
The agitating employees gathered near the main entrance inside the secretariat premises around 12:30 pm today, Monday. During that time, the gate was closed. It was reopened about half an hour later, around 1:00 pm. The protesting employees moved from the entrance and gathered in a scattered way across the secretariat premises.
Earlier around 11:00 am, employees from different ministries, carrying out separate processions, gathered at Badamtola on the secretariat premises as per their pre-announced programme.
Afterwards, there was a rally organised in front of the newly constructed building designated for the cabinet division and the ministry of public administration. From the rally it was announced that the sit-in programme would continue until 4:00 pm.
Employees participating in the protest warned that if the government does not contact them regarding withdrawal of the ordinance by then, stricter programmes would be announced at 4:00 pm.
On Sunday, employees from different ministries and departments staged a demonstration inside the secretariat premises for the second consecutive day, protesting against issuance of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.
They labelled the ordinance as a ‘repressive and black law’, demanding its withdrawal. They will continue with their movement otherwise, they announced. The movement is being led under the banner of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees United Council.
The draft of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’, a revision of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018’, was approved during an advisory council meeting of the interim government last Thursday. Later, the ordinance was officially issued this Sunday.
Protesting employees have alleged that the ordinance includes certain ‘repressive provisions’ from a special regulation introduced four and a half decades ago. They labelled the ordinance conflicting to the constitution demanding its withdrawal.
Md Badiul Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Council, referring to the ordinance as a black law said that they will continue with their until it is withdrawn.
He added that a secretary must come to them with inform about the progress on the ordinance’s withdrawal. He also mentioned that legal adviser Professor Asif Nazrul will hold a meeting on the matter around 2:00 pm.