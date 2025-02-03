Cooperation between Dhaka, Delhi in RMG a testament to interdependence: Pranay Verma
Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Monday identified cooperation between Bangladesh and India in the readymade garments and textile sector as a testament to their interdependence and mutual benefit.
The high commissioner also highlighted the importance of the RMG sector in Bangladesh’s socio-economic development and also in promoting closer supply and value chain linkages between India and Bangladesh.
Pranay Verma was addressing an interactive session with leading businesses and business chambers of the textile sector of Bangladesh today. The High Commission of India in Bangladesh organised the event.
The interactive session was held in context of the upcoming Bharat Tex-2025, a global textile event that will bring together important stakeholders from the textile industry and will encompass the entire textile value chain under one roof.
The exhibition will be held in New Delhi from 14–17 February, said a media conference issued on Monday.
In his remarks at the event, Verma expressed hope that participation of a large delegation from Bangladesh in Bharat Tex-2025 will open up new opportunities for establishing new supply chain linkages, and investment and technology tie-ups across various segments of the textile value chain.
The high commissioner also hoped that trade connectivity and economic engagement between Bangladesh and India will continue to bring people and businesses of the two countries closer together.
Anwar Hossain, administrator, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and vice-chairman, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Mohammad Hatem, president, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) were the guests of honour for the event.
Faruque Hassan, chairman of the Board of Trustees at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Md. Jashim Uddin, chairman, Bengal Commercial Bank and vice chairman of Bengal Group of Industries were the special guests at the event.
Industry representatives from Bangladesh looked forward to their participation in the Bharat Tex-2025 and expressed confidence that greater economic engagement with India will open up new avenues and growth opportunities for Bangladesh’s garment industry.