Cooperation between Dhaka, Delhi in RMG a testament to interdependence: Pranay Verma

Pranay Verma was addressing an interactive session with leading businesses and business chambers of the textile sector of Bangladesh today. The High Commission of India in Bangladesh organised the event.

The interactive session was held in context of the upcoming Bharat Tex-2025, a global textile event that will bring together important stakeholders from the textile industry and will encompass the entire textile value chain under one roof.

The exhibition will be held in New Delhi from 14–17 February, said a media conference issued on Monday.