'Momentum in talks to import oil from India'

If everything goes well, Bangladesh will be able to import oil from India as the Bangladesh government has cleared the way by recognising the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said India’s External Affairs Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, he said the issue has been discussed during the meetings between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and delegations of two nations.

There have been talks between Bangladesh and India over some potential exports, including oil. The Bangladesh government has selected the IOC in this regard and there have been regular talks between the two sides.