China to launch Ctg-Kunming direct flight for Bangladeshi patients

China Eastern Airlines has planned to operate flights from Chittagong to Kunming. The decision will help Bangladeshi patients to take treatment in the hospitals in southern Chinese city, officials said Saturday.

China has dedicated four Kunming hospitals for the treatment of Bangladeshi patients, but the high cost of air ticket remains as a major impediment to travel to the Chinese city.

Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the news agency that the planned flights between Kunming and Chittagong will bring down travel costs and travel time.

Nazmul Islam, Bangladesh ambassador to China, said the authorities in Kunming have dedicated hospital floors for Bangladesh patients.