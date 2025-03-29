China to launch Ctg-Kunming direct flight for Bangladeshi patients
China Eastern Airlines has planned to operate flights from Chittagong to Kunming. The decision will help Bangladeshi patients to take treatment in the hospitals in southern Chinese city, officials said Saturday.
China has dedicated four Kunming hospitals for the treatment of Bangladeshi patients, but the high cost of air ticket remains as a major impediment to travel to the Chinese city.
Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the news agency that the planned flights between Kunming and Chittagong will bring down travel costs and travel time.
Nazmul Islam, Bangladesh ambassador to China, said the authorities in Kunming have dedicated hospital floors for Bangladesh patients.
"The treatment fees are modest. A patient from Bangladesh pays the same fees as paid by local Chinese people," the ambassador Islam said.
Meanwhile, the civil aviation authorities in Dhaka have also moved to cut the air ticket cost for flights between Dhaka and Kunming.
Chinese authorities said they would open up more healthcare facilities in the country for the Bangladeshi people.
In April, Bangladesh would also send a big team of journalists to Kunming to see for themselves the treatment facilities there.
Last month dozens of Bangladeshis travelled to Kunming for the first time for treatment. They spoke highly of the standard of the hospitals there. But several have complained of travel costs.