Reproductive health discussions will break the taboo

The more the reproductive health of the adolescents will be discussed, the more the taboos centering this will be cleared up. Speakers participating in a youth dialogue emphasised raising awareness on this issue not only among the adolescents and youths but also among the teachers, parents and policy makers.

During Sunday’s dialogue, speakers also said that young people have to be given the opportunity to acquire the right information about reproductive health from their adolescence.

With the support of ‘USAID Shukhi Jibon Project’, Pathfinder International and Prothom Alo jointly organised the youth dialogue at Prothom Alo office in capital’s Karwan Bazar. Prothom Alo Bondhushava supported with overall management of the youth dialogue titled, ‘Adolescent and Youth-Friendly Reproductive Health Services’.

It was stated at the event that adolescents form a habit of hiding the signs of physical changes during puberty and menstruation because their parents at home and teachers at schools do not want to teach them anything on this topic.

Adolescent and youth specialist of USAID Shukhi Jibon Project, Fatema Shabnam presented information about adolescent health services during the discussion.