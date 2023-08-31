Reproductive health: Menstruation, puberty should be discussed openly 

Teenagers often have questions about reproductive health and puberty. They wonder about suitable food during menstruation and what to avoid, the causes of excessive bleeding, delayed facial hair growth for boys, and also about tetanus (TT) or diphtheria vaccines.

These concerns were addressed in a workshop titled 'Adolescent and Youth-Friendly Reproductive Health Care,' which took place at Manipur High School and College's auditorium in Rupnagar, Mirpur, in the capital.

Pathfinder International and Prothom Alo, with support from Prothom Alo Bondhushava, organised the workshop as part of the USAID 'Sukhi Jibon' project. This event was the last followed by three previous workshops on adolescent and youth-friendly reproductive healthcare held in Sylhet, Chattogram, and Mymensingh.

Teens participating in the workshop said that while menstruation is a natural physiological process, it still remains a topic that isn't openly discussed. Instances of boys making jokes about menstruation are common. Conversely, boys often find it challenging to discuss their own puberty-related issues.