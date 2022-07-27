Bangladesh agricultural innovation and agribiotechnology for sustainable food and nutrition security

Bangladesh has the highest potential in agriculture. With that in mind, the food and nutrition security is also important. In order to meet the food demand of our population, we have to take advantage of the immense potential of biotechnology. However, in this case, biosafety needs to be ensured.

The contribution of agriculture to the GDP is 19.6 percent. To earn their livelihood, 83% of the population in Bangladesh are involved with agriculture. Agriculture is associated with human life. After the Liberation War, the population of Bangladesh was 8.5 crore and the country faced food shortage at that time. Plenty of food had to imported from abroad. But at present the population of the country is more than 16 crores but now it is not necessary to import much.

Our population is growing, while our arable land is declining at a rate of 1.2 percent per year. Although Bangladesh has made great strides in agriculture, providing food to the country’s growing population remains a major challenge. Again, there is considerable doubt as to how much people are getting nutritious food.

Innovative crops need to be cultivated that can adapt with the climate change as well as with the decreasing of arable land at a rapid and alarming rate. Due to salinity, floods, drought, etc., agricultural production in Bangladesh is being affected. Apart from this, crop production is being disrupted due to the outbreak of various diseases, insect infestation, fungal infestation, and other reasons.

There is a global consensus on the potential risks of developing new crops using biotechnology, especially with the aim of ensuring biodiversity and the safety of human health. In that sense, it is important to follow biosafety regulations to manage modern biotechnology successfully. Bangladesh is a supporter of the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, so Bangladesh is committed to comply with the biodiversity provisions.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute has started cultivation of pest resistant Bt brinjal in 2013 with the application of agribiotechnology. Research is being done following the biosafety rules for the development of disease resistant varieties.

Their main purpose is to release one of the inventions of agribiotechnology, the Golden Rice for the betterment of humankind. In order to apply the technology successfully, we should move forward overcoming all obstacles. It should be noted that some new research in biotechnology is being implemented in the world. One of these is crop quality improvement by genome editing technology. It is important to formulate a clear and acceptable policy on how to eliminate genome editing in our country at the earliest. The government has formulated the necessary technology policies to implement biotechnology.