'Make environment of garment factories safe for women'

A safe and discrimination-free workplace is necessary for the protection of women workers at garment factories and it is also necessary to strengthen the system of receiving complaints on various issues including sexual harassment at factories.

Besides, transportation must be arranged for safe communication of women workers as well as wage must be ensured during the maternity leave as per the labour law.

Speakers made these observations at a roundtable tiled “Safety of women workers in garment industry and institutional accountability” jointly organized by Shojag Coalition and Prothom Alo in association with European Union at Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shojag (awaken) is a coalition consisting of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Naripokkho, and Christian Aid.