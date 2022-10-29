Emphasis on bringing remittance through legal channels

At present the biggest challenge for the country’s economy is the pressure created on the balance of payments. The foreign exchange reserve has reduced. And, this might continue for the next few months.

Under the current global conditions, it’s impossible to increase foreign investment and export earnings dramatically. However, it’s possible to do that with the remittance.

Alongside legal channels, remittance is coming to the country via hundi or illegal ways. When remittance comes through illegal channels, no foreign currency is added to the country’s reserve.

An infrastructure of delivering remittance to receivers quickly has to be built. Besides, it’s important to come up with newer products of savings and investment to encourage remittance transfer through legal channels.

And, these can be done in the quickest possible time using digital financial services.