Remittance drops by 25pc in Sept

Remittance dropped to a seven-month low in September as the central bank fixed the dollar exchange rate for inward remittance.

Bankers said the downfall happened after, on the advice of the central bank on 12 September, the banks fixed the dollar exchange rate for remittances at Tk 108.

Financial sector insiders and experts have said that the cost of living for expatriates increased due to global inflation. Additionally, they prefer hundi over legal remittance channels as they are getting Tk 5-6 per dollar more than the bank exchange rate.